Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

- Advertisement -

It might come as a surprise to few, but Akshay Oberoi has completed 18 decades of his career in performing. While talking to our host Manish, he states, “I was 12 when I started. I was a theatre actor. It was after my interview with Makarand Deshpande that things changed for good.”

The actor who was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal starrer Junglee has an intriguing line-up of projects in his kitty. He will be viewed at the 3rd period of this popular web show Inside Edge, and while referring to it, he states, “I enter as the captain of the team. We took it. I had a good deal of fun. Hum, jiss scale pe, shoot at hai na I was blown away. DY Patil mein shoots Kiya for ten days. And that I wasn’t a cricket player so that I got 2-3 weeks of the practising post which I picked this up. I also had a terrific coach to guide me together.”

While this was about his display Inside Edge 3, we grabbed the chance to talk about his forthcoming show Illegal and providing some tidbits on it; he said, “This is a series coming on Voot. It celebrities Piyush Mishra and Neha Sharma. And it is led Them director And by Hum Tum, Sahir Raza. Illegal is a show from Hum Tum Aur Them. I play a lawyer within it. For the first time, you’ll be able to see the glamorous side of the law.”