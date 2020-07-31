Home TV Series Amazon Prime Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need...
Inside Edge Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
A QnA session was recently ordered by Richa Chadha on her Instagram. One of her fans asked her about Inside Edge Season 3. She revealed that the entire year would premiere shortly. She also revealed this year that the series will likely be making a comeback with its own season 3.

The actor plays the role of Zarina Dhawan in the Interior Edge Collection. The Interior Edge year 2 premiered on Amazon Prime on December 6, 2019, and since then there have been several reports regarding the manufacturers coming up with year 3 of this series Inside Edge. Take a look at Richa Chadha’s Instagram narrative.

About Inside Edge

Inside Edge is India’s first original series to flow on Amazon Prime. Inside Edge has come up with two seasons till today. The season was the natural development of this initial one. Interior Edge is a literary series based on a commercial cricket tournament where players are offered to different staff owners to play cricket matches for restricted overs.

The idea is motivated by the real-life Indian Premier League tournament. The second season of this show revolves around two lead roles – Vayu Raghavan (Leading Mumbai Mavericks) opposite Arvind Vashisht (top Haryana Hurricanes) and the way the two teams encounter colossal scandals that will disturb the area of cricket. It would be interesting to see whether there would be any new additions to the cast of Interior Edge Season 3.

Inside Edge Season 2 Cast

Vivek Oberoi as Vikrant Dhawan.
Richa Chadha as Zarina Dhawan
Tanuj Virwani as Vayu Raghavan
Siddhant Chaturvedi as Prashant Kanaujia
Angad Bedi as Arvind Vashisht
Sayani Gupta as Rohini Raghavan
Amit Sial as Devender Mishra
Manu Rishi Chadha as Manohar Lal Handa
Flora Saini as Ayesha Dewan

On the work front

On the work front, Richa Chadha will be seen at the movie Madam Chief Minister. The upcoming political film is helmed by Subhash Kapoor. The film is said to be loosely based on the Life Span of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh along with the head of Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati. The movie Madam Chief Minister was expected to launch on July 17, 2020, but it was postponed because of a pandemic.

