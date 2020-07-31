Inside Edge Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Inside Edge is an Indian television series belonging to the sports drama genre. As of now, Inside Edge has two seasons in total. Each season of Inside Edge consists of 10 episodes each.

Inside Edge is considered as one of the best Indian web series by many critics as well as the audience. Inside Edge has a rating of 8 on IMDB.

Inside Edge Season 3 Cast:

The cast from the previous two seasons of Inside Edge will be reprising their roles in the third season too. The cast of Inside Edge Season 3 may include Vivek Oberoi, Angad Bedi, Aamir Bashir, Richa Chadda, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sapna Pabbi, Sayani Gupta, and many others.

Inside Edge Season 3 Plot:

Inside Edge Season 2 ended with Mumbai Mavericks getting banned for two years from the PowerPlay League. It would be interesting to see how the story would go forward as Mumbai Mavericks was considered as one of the best teams in the PowerPlay League. The plot of the third season of Inside Edge will be continuing from where it was left in the second season.

Inside Edge Season 3 Release Date:

Like the first season, the second season of Inside Edge too ended with a major cliffhanger. So, it was confirmed that the third season for Inside Edge Season 3 would be made.

However, Amazon Prime has not yet revealed the official release date of Inside Edge: Season 3. Earlier this year, Amazon Prime released a video announcing their upcoming original series for 2020. Inside Edge Season 3 was also one of them.

The minimum gap between two consecutive seasons of Amazon Prime’s Indian originals is a minimum of two and a half years. The same time gap can be seen between Inside Edge Season 1 & 2, Breathe Season 1 & 2, Mirzapur Season 1 & 2(yet to be released).

Considering the same time frame, Inside Edge fans were expecting the third season of the series to release somewhere in the second half of 2021. However, there is good news for all the Inside Edge fans. Recently, Richa Chadda organized a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram. In the Q&A session, she revealed that Inside Edge: Season 3 will be releasing very soon by this year itself!!!