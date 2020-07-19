Home Technology India Is One Of The First Markets Out Of Its Home Country...
Technology

India Is One Of The First Markets Out Of Its Home Country To Get The Vivo X50 And X50 Pro

By- Kumar Saurabh
Vivo has returned using the TWS Neo wireless earphones in addition to the X50 series into the smartphone section of India. (The Vivo X50 Pro)

India is among the markets from its home nation to acquire X50 Pro and the Vivo X50. All these were introduced in China as part of the newest flagships of Vivo for this season in July and made official within an event that is the internet, here.

Vivo X50 Pro

The Vivo X50 Pro is the newest flagship in the firm for India. The Snapdragon 765G powers it, which makes it the very first Smartphone in India. That’s paired with UFS 2.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM for quick operations. It supports 33W Flash Charging also runs off a 4,315 mAh battery.

It sports a glass sandwich design that includes a trendy finish to the back and weighs around 181g. On the front, we now get a rounded 6.56-inch AMOLED panel (out of Samsung) using a 90Hz refresh speed and service for HDR10+ output.

This Vivo X50 Pro’s essential point is its camera selection. It begins with a 48MP f/1.6 custom primary shooter using a gimbal module, followed closely by an 8MP ultra-wide lens which can function as a macro shot, a 13MP short telephoto lens for a periscopic 8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom as well as 60x digital zoom. Means of a 32MP front camera handles selfies.

Back in India, the Vivo X50 Pro includes 256GB storage and 8GB of RAM. The sale is scheduled for July 24. It’ll be accessible on Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo X50

The Vivo X50 does away to accomplish a lower price. Low powered SoC, the Snapdragon 730G with around 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage powers it. Despite a depth of just 7.5mm, it still succeeds to boat using a 4,200mAh battery which may be billed at 33W.

It switches into a horizontal 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with a punch-hole topnotch but keeps the 90Hz refresh speed and HDR10+ capacities.

The X50 has a quad-camera setup composed of this 48MP f/1.6 primary image sensor minus the gimbal system. That’s accompanied by a 5MP macro shot an 8MP lens, and a 13MP telephoto lens for portraits. The camera includes a 32MP resolution.

The Vivo X50 begins at Rs 37,990 for its 256GB version and India for the bottom version of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’ll be available for purchase beginning. It’ll be accessible on Flipkart and Amazon.

Cost in India

Model Setup Cost

Vivo X50 Pro 8GB + 256GB Rs 49,990
Vivo X50 8GB + 256GB Rs 34,990
Vivo X50 8GB + 128GB Rs 37,990
Vivo TWS Neo n/a Rs 5,990
Launch offers

You receive around Rs 4,000 discount with HDFC and ICICI cards when you’re pre-order on Amazon. You also get Rs 2,000 off TWS Neo EMI Rs 3,000 off, and total security is shielded by V.

You get On Flipkart, you receive around Rs 4,000 reduction with HDFC and ICICI cards if You’re pre-order.

Together with the mobiles, the Vivo TWS Neo was launched in India, marking its entrance. It’s priced at Rs 5,990.

Kumar Saurabh
