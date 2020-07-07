In My Skin Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

In My Skin is a British comedy television series. The series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on 14 October 2018. Based on the positive response from the audience, community development has shown some positive signs towards the second season of the series. Those who are active in social media might have cam across the rumours and speculations that have been evolving around the internet for the last couple of months. In this article, I’ll discuss In My Skin season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Kayleigh Llewellyn, written by Kayleigh Llewellyn. The first season of the series has successfully completed the first season of the series with 5 episodes. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than million active viewers. Nerys Evans is the executive producer of the television entertainment series. Expectation Entertainment is the production company involved in producing the television entertainment series.

When Is In My Skin Season 2 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the In My Skin season 2 release date. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the second season of the series will be revealed after analyzing the audience response from the first season of the series. It’s expected that the second season of the series will be released within this years without further delay.

Those who are interested in the series can enjoy the series through BBC Three. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the series. However, we’ll update you once the release date drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In The In My Skin?

As o now, we don’t have any official announcement about the cast details of the series. Based on the information from the leaks and speculations suggest that the most of the cast from the previous season of the series will be retained in the second season of the series. Development is said to be in talks with the performance artist with an intention to maintain the flow of the series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the cast included in the series.

Following are the cast included in In My Skin

Gabrielle Creevy as Bethan,

James Wilbraham as Travis,

Poppy Lee Friar as Lydia,

Jo Hartley as Katrina,

led ap Steffan as Stan Priest,

Di Botcher as Nana Margie,

Rhodri Meilir as Dilwyn,

Zadeia Campbell-Davies as Poppy,

Leilah Hughes as Poppy (“Pilot”)

Alexandria Riley as Ms Morgan,

Suzanne Packer as Nurse Digby,

Laura Checkley as Mrs Blocker,

Richard Corgan as Tony Chipper,

Georgia Furlong as Lorraine,

Jac Yarrow as Jamie,

Dave Wong as Alfred,

Lu Corfield as Head Teacher,

Ellen Robertson as Jodie.