iMac 2020 Specs Are Leaked With Powerful Upgrades

Specifications for the iMac 2020 might have just been shown in a Geekbench record, detailing that Apple’s next all-in-one computer will have a reasonably powerful spec. We were spotted by our sister website Tom’s Hardware. The leaked benchmark details an unnamed iMac running an Intel Core i9-10910 CPU. And sporting an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card.

With the processor having ten cores and 20 threads to bring to bear on jobs. It appears like it could be a robust desktop machine for innovative professionals. The Geekbench listing shows the Core i9-10910 CPU. Tom’s Hardware speculates that this might be a customized version of these lightest chips in Intel’s Comet Lake-S family of processors. Running with a base clock rate of 3.6GHz and a top clock of 4.7GHz.

That means it runs at some 29% faster than the standard Core i9-10900. Tom’s Hardware noted that the processor could be a 95W chip, which sits between the lower-powered 65W Comet Lake-S and the gutsier 125W CPUs. This type of custom processor is likely Apple’s effort to have a CPU that is energy-efficient when it must be. But can crank up its electricity for bursts of greater functionality when necessary.

Intriguingly, the iMac 2020 may have a habit of Intel CPU. Believing that Apple is transitioning towards making its ARM-based processors for Mac. And eventually move away from relying on Intel processors. In terms of the graphics, the Radeon Pro 5300 appears to be a desktop variant of the Radeon Pro 5300M designed for notebook usage.

iMac Radeon Pro

Tom’s Hardware highlighted the iMac’s Radeon Pro 5300 should be based on the latest Navi 14 GPU and come with 1,280 stream chips. The Geekbench list had the graphics card clocked at 1,600Mhz and noted it’s 4GB of onboard memory. That’s not the most powerful graphics card around. But it’s worth noting that the Radeon Pro GPUs are intended for professional graphics work. Such as CAD jobs or video rendering instead of high-end gaming; AMD is thought to show its next big gaming graphics card in September.

This implies that the iMac 2020, which is expected to sport a new design and be revealed. At some point later on in 2020, can be a significant update over its predecessor. The Geekbench list doesn’t supply any single-core and multi-core CPU test results. But we anticipate its 10-core contemporary Intel processor to deliver powerful performance.

We are excited about seeing what Apple can cook using its following iMac, especially given the revolutionary look of the Mac Guru 2019. However, we’ll need to wait at least a couple of months before the Cupertino team covers the iMac 2020.