iMac 2020: Powerful New Upgrades, New Leaked Info

By- Kumar Saurabh
Specifications for iMac 2020 may have been revealed detailing that Apple’s next computer is going to have a reasonably decent spec.

The leaked benchmark (for the somewhat uninteresting OpenCL evaluation ) details an unnamed iMac running an Intel Core i9-10910 CPU and sporting an AMD Radeon Pro 5300 graphics card. With the processor having 20 threads and 10 cores to bring to bear on tasks, it appears like it could be a desktop machine for creative professionals.

The Geekbench list indicates the Core CPU that is i9-10910. Tom’s Hardware supposes that this might be a customized version of their lightest processors in Intel’s Comet Lake-S family of chips, running using a base clock rate of 3.6GHz and a top clock of 4.7GHz. This means it operates than the Core i9-10900.

Tom’s Hardware noted that the processor could be a 95W chip, which sits between the lower-powered 65W Comet Lake-S and the gutsier 125W CPUs. This type of customized processor is Apple’s attempt to have an energy-efficient CPU. However, it must be but can crank up its electricity for bursts of functionality when necessary.

Intriguingly, the iMac 2020 may have a habit of Intel CPU, considering that Apple is transitioning towards making its ARM-based processors for Mac and eventually move away from relying upon Intel chips.

As for the graphics, the Radeon Pro 5300 seems to be a desktop variant of the Radeon Guru 5300M that is designed for notebook usage. Tom’s Hardware highlighted the iMac’s Radeon Pro 5300 should be predicated on the hottest Navi 14 GPU and come with 1,280 stream processors.

The Geekbench listing had the graphics card clocked at 1,600Mhz and noticed it’s 4GB of onboard memory. That’s not the most effective graphics card about, but it’s worth noting that the Radeon Pro GPUs are designed for professional graphics work like CAD jobs or movie rendering instead of high-end gambling; AMD is thought to reveal its next major gaming graphics card in September.

This implies the iMac 2020, which is expected to sport a brand new design and be revealed at some stage later on in 2020, could be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. We anticipate its contemporary Intel chip to deliver reliable performance, although the Geekbench listing does not provide any single-core and multi-core CPU evaluation results.

We’re enthusiastic about seeing what Apple can cook with its iMac, especially given the Mac Guru 2019’s overall look. However, we will have to wait at least a couple of months before the Cupertino team takes the covers.

