If I Stay 2 movie: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
If I Stay a movie from 2011 and is based on a novel of the same name by Gayle Forman. The novel is one of the bestsellers in its niche. The book if I stay by the author, has a very huge fan following and people all across the globe love it for its romantic nature. The movie is based on the same novel and has adapted the name from there itself.

The huge success of the novel tells us the story behind the success story of the movie. The movie has gained quite a lot of popularity amongst the youth and the adults as well. The budget of the movie was set to $11 million and the movie grossed over $78 million on the box office.

The movie, if I stay was released in 2014. Fans have been patiently waiting for the sequel of the same. However, the movie that appealed to the masses didn’t appeal to the critics. The movie was criticized for its screenplay and direction of the movie.

If I stay 2 release date

After the release of the first movie, it was considered a success in the box office after it was released in 2014. Not only this, the writer of the novel also released a sequel to the first novel name ‘Where She Went,’ which tells us the point of view of the boyfriend in the story of the first novel. The story starts from the time of their breakup and how he handled himself and so on.

Fans have requested the movie makers to renew if I stay for a sequel based on the 2011 novel Where She Went. However, nothing regarding the sequel can be confirmed yet. It’s been almost a decade since the novel was released. So, the hopes for the sequel are quite less.

