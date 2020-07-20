If I Stay 2: About The Movie And Expectations From Season 2

- Advertisement -

The millennial romance movie, IF I Stay, can be considered as a film that suggests us about how to deal with the life and death themes. Moreover, it also deals with genres like will and fate. Also, the film contains a lot of messages regarding love. However, you cannot expect something like Nicholas Sparks’ romantic movies.

About the movie and expectations from season 2

The movie is about a young girl’s unusually moving tale. Her story seems to be hanging between life and death. Moreover, the narrative style of the movie is imposing. The narration of most of the scenes is done through music or flashback views.

The young girl who plays the lead role in the movie is named Mia Hall. And Chloe Grace Moretz is the amazing actress who plays Mia’s character. Mia is a young and talented cellist who is loved by everyone in her family. The girl aims to pursue further knowledge of music at a prestigious place, which is the Juilliard.

While Mia also has a boyfriend who is as talented as her. Adam is the name of her boyfriend, and Jamie Blackley plays his role. He is a popular senior at the college and is also a member of a rock band.

Everything was going well until bad things started coming Mia’s way. She faces a catastrophic car crash, which was the most horrible experience of her life. And the worst part is that none of her family stays alive except her. Now the film is about her experiences without her family. And we are left wondering whether Mia and Adam will get together or not?

When will IF I Stay two releases?

The first part of the movie was super successful at the box office. The audience loved it. However, it even got some negative reviews from the critics. The movie is an adaptation of a novel of the same name written by Gayle Forman. And is quite similar to The Fault In Our Stars.

Fans are waiting for a sequel of If I Stay, but unfortunately, there’s no news of renewal from the makers yet. And if it is set for a comeback, we cannot expect it to land before 2025.