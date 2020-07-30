I am not okay with this season 2: here are all the details regarding it

- Advertisement -

I am not okay with this – it was released in the year 2020 only in the month of February. After watching the lovely season fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the second season as well. The first season has made us smiling and we enjoyed it a lot. It had brought a smile on our face.

Will there be the season 2 or not for the series – I am not okay with this?

The answer to the question is that there is no official announcement regarding the same. But if we see the response of the fans for the first season then there is no reason to leave the season 2. Also the rumors are there that season 2 will be the final season for the series. So let us see what will happen. Well chances are there that the season 2 will be released.

What about the release date for season 2?

Well the release date for the series has not been announced till now. There is no official announcement regarding the same. So it clearly indicates that the season is going to be delayed. One more thing is that the pandemic has surrounded the Earth. So in such situations, season 2 is going to be delayed only. We can expect it somewhere after 2021.

Who will be there as the cast for season 2?

The cast for season 2 is likely to return from the previous season only. So we can expect many of the stars to come back to the next season.

What about the plot for season 2?

We will have to wait a little bit for the release of the second season. For the release of the official trailer as well, we will have to wait a little bit.

We can hope that the season 2 will be released. Till then you can watch some other series that suits your taste. You can also watch the first season again. But for the second series, we will have to wait. Let us pray that the wait will be worth it. You can stay tuned for more updates with us.