I Am Not Okay With This Season 2: Cast, Plot And Release Date Updates

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
RELEASE DATE:

I Am Not Okay With This‘s season finale ended with a major uncertainty along with some big unanswered questions. Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed if the show will be renewed for a second season. You Know What has been disastrous for the TV industry, so it’s hard to predict when productions will be back up.

CAST:

The vast majority of the cast will certainly return for a second season, including the following:

  • Sophia Lillis as Sydney
  • Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Barber
  • Sofia Bryant as Dina
  • Kathleen Rose Perkins as Maggie
  • Aidan Wojtak-Hissong as Liam

Plot:

I am not okay with this season 2 an American comedy drama series.

As of now, nothing has been revealed about the plot, but we can predict than the series should be continued from the last season. We shall also update this article as soon as we get the release date or other details. Till then, stay tuned with us.
