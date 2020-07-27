Home Entertainment Hunters Season 2 Major Update About cancellation On Prime Video
Hunters Season 2 Major Update About cancellation On Prime Video

By- Anish Yadav
One of the most promising web series on Prime Videos, Hunters are expected to come up with its next season. It’s been created by David Weil, which first released on 21st February 2020. The series was well-received by many and has got a great deal of appreciation also. However, has been criticized by specific sections for its inaccuracy in historical portrayal and decisions. It has acquired an average evaluation of six with a viewership of six million in the first couple of months, out of ten.

The series follows the whereabouts of Nazi Hunters in 1977 when they find out that war delinquents are currently conspiring to accomplish a Fourth Reich in the US. Deliver justice and hunters try to create peace.

Has The Series Been Cancelled For The Second Season? Or Renewed?

The series has not been renewed for the next season yet. No statement has been made by the makers of Prime Videos, about the whereabouts of the season. There are not many opportunities for the string to become canceled because it’s received several perspectives and mostly positive reviews.

A major cause of the series to not get renewed is maybe for the current situation. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, all productions and releases were put on hold since March 2020. Preserve social distancing and it had been strictly ordered to stay indoors.

The production had to wait until everything is back to normal if the show was revived. So before the situation is normalizing, nothing can be commented about the renewal. We hope that the producer shall comment soon on this issue. Until then, if you haven’t already watched it, then do give it a watch. Stay tuned for additional updates and details!

