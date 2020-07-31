Hunters Season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Hunters is an American drama web television series which has been created for the streaming platform amazon prime video. The show has been created by David Weil. This crime drama web TV series has gathered quite an audience due to its mysterical storyline. People from all over the globe have been praising it.

Season 1 of the show aired on the platform on February 21, 2020 and ran for a total of 10 episodes. The show, however, was criticized for its storyline, pacing, inconsistent tone by the critics. They praised the performances of the crew.

The producers of the show are Jerry Kupfer, Kris Baucom, Glenn Kesler, and Mark Bianculli. A total of 10 episodes are streaming on the platform with an average run time of 60-90 minutes. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of a release date for season 2 of the show.

Hunters season 2 release date

The show has gained quite a following since the time it was released on amazon prime video. However, the show has still not been renewed for a second season. No announcement regarding the same has been made yet. Fans have however, been anticipating the release of season 2 of hunters to be in mid-2021. But nothing as such has been confirmed by the production house till now.

