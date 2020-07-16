Home TV Series Amazon Prime Hunters Season 2 Details About The Cast, Plot, and Release Date!!!
Hunters Season 2 Details About The Cast, Plot, and Release Date!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
Hunters is a drama television series. It is one of the latest series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video. As of now, Hunters has only one season.

Hunters Season 1 has 10 episodes. The first season of Hunters released on 21st February 2020. All the episodes of Hunters were released on the same day. The length of each episode of Hunters ranges from about 57 minutes to 90 minutes.

Hunters Season 1 received mixed to positive reviews. Hunters television series has a rating of 65% on rotten tomatoes. The series was praised for its action scenes and strong performances by Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, and Greg Austin. 

 

Hunters Season 2 Release Date

Amazon Prime has not yet confirmed if the series is going to be renewed for a second season. However, according to the makers, are high chances for a second season. The makers have apparently planned five total seasons for Hunters. One of the reasons because of which the announcement for Hunters Season 2 is delayed is the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the production of many series and movies is on a halt. If everything goes well we can expect the announcement regarding Hunters Season 2 by the end of 2020. Hunters Season 2 may release in the second half of 2021 or in early 2022. 

Hunters Season 2 Cast

There are no updates regarding the cast and crew of Hunters Season 2. It is expected that most of the main cast of Hunters Season 2 will be returning for the second season too. 

The main cast of Hunters Season 1 includes Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Lena Olin, Jerrika Hinton, Saul Rubinek, Carol Kane, Josh Radnor, Greg Austin, Tiffany Boone, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, Dylan Baker, and many others. 

Al Pacino won’t be returning in Hunters Season 2 as his character died in the first season. 

Hunters Season 2 Plot

The plot of Hunters Season 2 mostly will be continuing from where it was left in Hunters Season 1. The last episode of Hunters Season 1 was the best episode of the season. Although the last episode has many things that are yet to be revealed. In the end, it is revealed that the hunters will be continuing their missions in Europe. 

