Hunters Season 2: Click to know more about release date, cast and more!

Hunters is an American web television series that has been created for amazon prime video. This crime drama web television series has been created by David Weil. The production companies for the show are Monkeypaw Productions, Sonar Entertainment, Big Indie, Black Mass Productions, Governor’s Court, and Amazon Studios.

Season 1 of the show has seen quite a lot of growth on the platform since the time it was released. It has also acquired a fan base of its own. The first season of hunters premiered on prime video on February 21, 2020. Since then, the show has seen exponential growth in the viewers. The show has been produced by Jerry Kupfer, Kris Baucom, Glenn Kessler, and Mark Bianculli.

Hunters season 2 release date

Season 1 of the show premiered in February 2020 and comprised of a total of 10 episodes. The show has received both sorts of reviews by the critics, for them praising the premise, action sequences, performances but criticizing the storyline, conclusion etc. the show has, till now, not been renewed by the streaming platform.

Till the time season 2 gets renewed, we cannot say for sure when the second season will be on the platform.

However, David Weil, the creator, has already mapped out 5 seasons of the show, he says.

Hunters season 2 cast

As of now, we can’t confirm the cast of season 2 of hunters since the show has not been renewed. However, we expect the majority of the cast to return from season 1 to return for a second season as well.

