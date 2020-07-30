Home Entertainment Hunters: Season 2 An Announcement Through Creator:- Cancelled At Prime Videos?
Hunters: Season 2 An Announcement Through Creator:- Cancelled At Prime Videos?

By- Anish Yadav
Among the most promising web series on Prime Videos, Hunters are expected to come up soon with its second season. David Weil, which first release on 21st February 2020 has developed it. The series has got a lot of appreciation too and was well received by many. But continues to be criticized by certain sections for its inaccuracy in decisions and portrayal. It has acquired an average rating of six out of ten, with a viewership of six million in the first few months.

The series follows the whereabouts of Hunters in 1977 when they find out that warfare delinquents are currently conspiring to accomplish a Fourth Reich. Hunters try to create peace with these officials and bring them justice.

Has The Series Been Cancelled For The Second Season? Or Renewed?

The series has not been renewed for the next season yet. No official announcement has been made by the makers of Prime Videos, regarding the season’s whereabouts. There are opportunities for the string to become canceled because it’s received several views and mostly positive reviews.

A major reason for the series to not get renewed is maybe for the current circumstance. Due to the epidemic of COVID-19, all releases and productions were put on hold since March 2020. It had been strictly ordered to stay indoors and maintain social distancing.

The production needed to wait until everything is back to normalcy if the show was revived. So before the situation is normalizing, nothing can be commented about the renewal. We hope that the makers shall remark soon on this issue. Until then, if you have not already watched it, do give it a watch. Stay tuned for additional details and updates!

Anish Yadav

Hunters: Season 2 An Announcement Through Creator:- Cancelled At Prime Videos?

Anish Yadav
