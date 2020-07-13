human trail of coronavirus vaccine in AIIMS Patna

- Advertisement -

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Patna will start the human trail of coronavirus vaccine from Monday (July 13, 2020). The trail will conduct on 18 volunteers selected from the hospital authority.

Many people contacted the AIIMS hospital to take part in the road, but 18 people aged between 18 to 55 years selected for the approach.

The chosen volunteers will initially go through a medical check-up on Monday, and after analyzing their reports, they will proceed further for the road.

As per ICMR guidelines, the first dose of the vaccine given to only those whose reports will probably be fine. After the first dose of this vaccine, the individual will be under a physician’s supervision for 2 to 3 hours, and they will be sent home.

A total of 3 dosages of injection will be given to the patients to complete the trial process.

AIIMS Patna is one of those 12 institutes chosen by ICMR to run the coronavirus vaccine trial.

