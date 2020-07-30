Home Technology Huawei MateBook D 14 & MateBook D 15
Technology

Huawei MateBook D 14 & MateBook D 15

By- Pooja Das
Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 carry the same specifications for the most part, with differences in screen size and battery capacity.

Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 have been launched in China with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors. The two notebooks come in a slim and light form factor. Both of them carry nearly the same specifications throughout, except screen size and battery capacity. The MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 each have two variants, one with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and the other with an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU. They also have full-HD displays and hidden webcams.

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15: Price

The Huawei MateBook D14 Ryzen 5 variant is priced at CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 43,800) while the AMD Ryzen 7 variant is priced at CNY 4,599 (approximately Rs. 49,200). The Huawei MateBook D 15 AMD Ryzen 5 variant is priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 44,900) while the AMD Ryzen 7 model is priced at CNY 4,699 (approximately Rs. 50,200). 

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15: Specifications

The Huawei MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 run Windows 10 Home. The MateBook D 14 features a 14-inch full-HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) IPS matte screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 250 nits peak brightness. The MateBook D 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display with the same specifications. Both models are powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor and up to AMD Radeon Graphics. You get up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.

Connectivity options on the two notebooks include a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port for charging, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. They also have dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. The  D 14 & D 15 have a dual speaker and dual microphone setup. The MateBook D 14 comes with a 56Wh battery and measures 322.5×214.8×15.9mm, weighing 1.38kg while the MateBook D 15 comes with a 42Wh battery and measures 357.8×229.9×16.9mm, weighing 1.53kg.

Pooja Das

Also Read:   Google Pixel Buds 2: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Everything You Should Know
Also Read:   iOS 14 secret attribute will create your living easier
