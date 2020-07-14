Home Technology HP Is Planning To Introduce A Couple Of Budget Gaming Laptop In...
Technology

HP Is Planning To Introduce A Couple Of Budget Gaming Laptop In India

By- Kumar Saurabh
The lifestyle has become the reason behind the uptick in the requirement for notebooks both for education or work and for gambling. To exploit this particular requirement, HP will introduce two or three hybrids, that can help the user perform regular daily tasks and play games under the Pavilion and Omen series. (gaming laptops)

According to this report, a 16-inch gaming laptop beneath the Pavilion series could be the first to make a debut and possibly be priced around Rs. 70,000. Simultaneously, the new Omen 15 series laptops may come equipped with the latest 10Th generation chips that were i7 and Intel Core i5.

Budget gaming laptops

Specifications of this budget gaming laptop may comprise Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics couple up to 16GB RAM and around 1TB SSD for storage. Concerning display, it’s being reported that the new laptop may home a screen offering 4K resolution.

While it is anticipated that the company might introduce a new design language, perhaps it doesn’t introduce the AMD versions of these laptops in India as of now despite being accessible. (gaming laptops)

A quick look at the present Omen range reveals that the devices powered by the 9th generation Intel’s i9 processor can be found at a starting price of Rs. 125,000 and comprises the super-premium dual-screened gaming laptop Omen 2Xs.

Considering that these laptops might include the chip, it might be interesting to see if HP can keep the cost aggressive since it’s claimed. Apart from completing the gaming ecosystem, HP is expected to unveil accessories. (gaming laptops)

Apart from HP Asus and Acer are eyeing the segment and therefore are expected to develop hybrid laptops in the coming days.


