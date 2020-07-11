Home Technology HP Chromebook 11 Deal Is Just $169 Right Now
TechnologyTop Stories

HP Chromebook 11 Deal Is Just $169 Right Now

By- Sweety Singh
- Advertisement -

If you need to stay both portable and productive, HP Chromebook 11 lets you take your work on the road. And now you can grab one for less than $200. Thanks to a great deal at Best Buy.

Best Buy is knocking $50 off the price of the HP Chromebook 11, selling it for just $169. That’s 23%  off. That makes this lightweight yet capable computer an affordable and portable work station.

These Asus, HP and Lenovo Chromebooks are on sale for less than $250

This lightweight and peppy Chromebook is going for an all-time low price, serving up 4GB of RAM, a 32GB SSD. And also dual USB-C ports in a package that weighs just 2.99 lbs. It’s great for browsing the internet or getting some work done on the go.

Also Read:   The Book Coronavirus Pandemic Is A Serious Blow

Clocking in at 2.99 lbs and just 0.7 inches thick, this sleek 11.6-inch notebook includes an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM. And 32GB of flash storage as well as Intel HD 500 integrated graphics. Its roomy 11.6-inch HD display ensures you have plenty of screen real estate. So you can work on your presentation or watch reality TV on your commute. Whatever your needs at the time.

Also Read:   Face Masks Reserved Only For Hospitals Are On Sale On Amazon.

The HP Chromebook 11 also features a built-in microSD reader for quick file transfer as well as 4 USB ports: two USB-A and two USB-C. The model on sale comes in Ash Gray. If you need to hop on a quick call, there’s an HD webcam and microphone as well. Along with a headphone and mic jack to make sure you can make that Zoom meeting at a moment’s notice.

Also Read:   Face Masks Reserved Only For Hospitals Are On Sale On Amazon.

The HP Chromebook 11  may not have made our picks for the best Chromebooks of 2020, but this is a cheap and versatile model that you should be pleased with if you’re looking for a little something to toss into your backpack or bag and go.

Want To Buy An iPad : Lenovo Chromebook Duet Is Exactly What You Need

We’ll be bringing you all of the best July sales all week during Tom’s Guide’s special Summer Savings event, so keep it locked right here.

- Advertisement -
Sweety Singh

Must Read

Atypical Season 4: Official Release date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
Netflix’s heartfelt family drama series Atypical is successful to obtain a considerable fan base for itself. The proper blockbuster series has revived for period...
Read more

Letterkenny Season 9: Release date, Cast, Plot And All New Latest Information Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Fans are desperate to get a Letterkenny season 9 release date, but has been confirmed yet? Let's take a fast look.
Also Read:   China Changed Its Statement About COVID-19.
With everything going on...
Read more

The Last O.G. Season 4: Netflix Officially Greenlights Is The Show Cancelled Or Renewed?

Netflix Alok Chand -
The Last O.G. recently aired its season 3 finale episode and fans are watching out for updates for the fourth period. Is the series...
Read more

Lucifer Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything Fans Need To Know About The Series

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Netflix first show Lucifer was a fan favourite since the time of its launch. Having an unforgettable orgasm in Season 4, the fans...
Read more

Pixel Phones: Google Has Apparently Leaked All The Official Product Names Of This Year’s Pixel Series.

Technology Kumar Saurabh -
The Pixel 5's release date is several months away; however, Google has reportedly leaked all of the official merchandise names of the season's Pixel...
Read more

Google has Open-Sourced Its Inner Vulnerability Scanner, Which is Designed to Be Utilized on Business Networks

Technology Sankalp -
Google has open-sourced its inner vulnerability scanner, which is designed to be utilized on business networks made up of thousands or tens of thousands...
Read more

Solo Levelling Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All New Latest Information Here

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
Solo levelling is an anime according to a South Korean net novel named; I Alone Level Up written by Chu-Gong. In the title of...
Read more

Why is it taking so long for Cobra Kai Season 3 to arrive on Netflix?

Netflix Vinay yadav -
It is an exciting time for Cobra Kai lovers with the series Transferring Its NetfilxThe most beautiful martial arts play includes a surprise smash...
Read more

The Nvidia Ampere – More Specifically, The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

Technology Sankalp -
The Nvidia Ampere -- more specifically, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 -- might be the most expected product in the computing world, and as...
Read more

Extraction 2: Will There Come Another Bone-Rattling Sequel?

Movies Alok Chand -
Extraction is a 2020 American action thriller directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Joe Russo. Any Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, F Fernando...
Read more
© World Top Trend