How To Train Your Dragon 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Upcoming News

By- Aryan Singh
How to Train Your Dragon is an American movie franchise by Dreamworks Animation. This animated movie series is based on a series of children’s books by Cressida Cowell. A total of 3 movies have been produced till now. The first movie in the series, How to Train Your Dragon was released in 2010 and was quite a success on the box office.

Everyone, from children to elders, loved the movie. It was also praised for the animations. The second film in the movie franchise How to Train Your Dragon 2 was released 4 years later, in 2014. And the movie series still continues due to its amazing plot and success in the box office.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World was released last year, in 2019 and was also an instant success. Not only this, but 5 short films were also created based on the movies. The audience also praised these five short films.

How to Train Your Dragon 4 release date.

Since the release of the last movie in the series, fans have been patiently waiting for the production house to renew the movie. However, its been a year since the previous release and there is no news of the renewal of the movie. As of now, there is no information available regarding the same.

Dreamworks has also begun airing a television series on Cartoon Network since 2012. Due to the tremendous success of the movie franchise, the movie series is set to return for another film in the franchise. We expect the movie to be released anytime between 2022 and 2023.

Aryan Singh

Also Read:   'Alita: Battle Angel 2' : Cast, release date, what will happen?
