How to Sell Drugs Online Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Updates

How to Sell Drugs Online is a German coming-of-age comedy-drama web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry on 31 May 2019. The first season of the series has successfully completed six episodes. Based on the positive response from the audience development has renewed the seconds season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss How to Sell Drugs Online season 2 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is created by Philipp Käßbohrer, Matthias Murmann. It follows the Comedy-drama genre. The story of the series is written by Sebastian Colley, Philipp Käßbohrer, Stefan Titze. Philipp Käßbohrer, Matthias Murmann, Lars Montag are the executive producers of the television entertainment series. Bildundtonfabrik is the production company involved in producing the television web series. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes holding more than million active viewers.

When Is How to Sell Drugs Online Season 2 Release Date?

How to Sell Drugs Online season 2 will be released on 21 July 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. The development has been updating the progress of the series through online digital platforms and press releases. Based on the information from the leaks and speculation suggest that the development has already completed the progress of the series and currently in the editing progress. Fans can enjoy the series as announced by the development without any further delay.

The development has planned to reach various regions of different arts of the countries through online video streaming platforms, Netflix. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the television webs series.

Who Are The Cast Included In How to Sell Drugs Online?

Cast details of the series are regularly updated through blog posts with an intention to engage the audience towards the upcoming second season of the series. As leaked earlier, there are many changes in the cast details of the television web series. We have gathered cast information from the internet sources for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in the series.

Following are the cast included in How to Sell Drugs Online

Maximilian Mundt as Moritz Zimmermann,

Anna Lena Klenke as Lisa Novak,,

Danilo Kamperidis as Lenny Sander,

Damian Hardung as Daniel Riffert,

Luna Baptiste Schaller as Gerda,

Leonie Wesselow as Fritzi,

Bjarne Mädel as Dealer Buba,

Roland Riebeling as Jens Zimmermann,

Jolina Amely Trinks as Marie Zimmermann,

Jonathan Frakes as Himself,

Lena Urzendowsky as Kira.