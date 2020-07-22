How Good Is The Ferrari SF90 – We’ll Tell You

- Advertisement -

This car is one of the best engineering marvels one can find today. The Hype involves within it is overwhelmed by the fact that this car is worth a fortune. Enzo Ferrari is reputed to have said that he built engines and then attached wheels to them, but what we’ve just seen with the new SF90 is probably not what he had in mind. This new production series Ferrari, which will sit at the top of the range. Not until the successor to the limited-edition LaFerrari arrives. Furthermore, it is running almost silently on nothing more than electrons, and the power is going to the front wheels. Even by the mixed-up standards of 2020, that’s strange, right?

THE MIND BOGGLING ENGINE

We’ll inform you that the SF90 Stradale also has a brand-appropriate twin-turbocharged V-8 right behind the passenger compartment. Working together, the gas and electric systems deliver a mouthwatering 986 horsepower. The car runs on a 4.0 Litre V-8 engine. It’s turbocharged. Performance is staggering. While it’s hard not to be impressed by a 2.5-second zero to 62 mph, that only tells a small part of the story. Ferrari says the SF90 can haul itself from rest to 124 mph in just 6.7 seconds. The top speed is 217 Mph.

THE INTERIORS AND CONNECTIVITY

This car is more at home in the Track. So, there’s not much connectivity on offer but on the other hand, the premium overall is genuine. The dashboard reflects in the windshield in bright sunlight, and the HVAC system’s fan is a bit loud. You can really hear it when you’re trundling along on electric power. But that’s pretty much it. Ferrari’s plug-in is a technical tour de force and welcome proof that electrification can make hypercars even more hyper. There are many great Ferraris, but this is one of the best ones yet.

WHAT’S THE DEMAND FROM FERRARI ?

Well, Ferrari demands $ 625,000 for this tech and automotive marvel. Is it worth it to pay the price to unleash your dream. Definitely Yes!