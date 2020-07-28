Home In News How Anoj Kumar’s Auto Freak Transformed The Automobile Industry of India
In News

How Anoj Kumar's Auto Freak Transformed The Automobile Industry of India

By- Vikash Kumar
The automobile industry in the country has been going through a lot in the recent past. Nowadays, people spend lots of time on the web finding out all the details about their favorite car or bike before they make a decision. One can find tons of online portals offering reviews of cars and bikes but very few of them are genuine. If you are also confused about which portal to visit before you zero in on a particular car or bike, your search stops now. You should visit www.autofreak.com, founded by youngster Anoj Kumar under his company Shaurya Infosoft Private Limited.


Car enthusiasts by heart, Anoj Kumar founded Autofreak.com a few years back. When he was reading reviews of cars and bikes on the web, his friend suggested him to write his own reviews. This transpired him to create his own portal Autofreak.com and follow his passion. He had to face lots of challenges on the web, but if you look at the success of the online portal it was all worth it.


Autofreak.com attracts lots of visitors from all across the globe. The Facebook page of Auto Freak has more than 2.7 million followers making it one of the most popular automobile review portals in the country. The review of the latest cars and bikes gives users a detailed insight into the pros and cons of the product.


The technical team compromising industry experts examines all the aspects and parts of the vehicle thoroughly and then gives their input in a detailed manner. From pricing to interiors and exteriors to all the components, the review includes everything a vehicle review should have. People visiting Autofreak.com can search their favorite bike/cars by its name or even perform the comparison by make, model, features, price, and offers. These features allow buyers to get a clear vision and experience about the car or bike they want to buy. The portal also offers reviews of components and parts of the car or bike available in the market.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

