House of Cards Season 7 ,Thrilling and Dramatic Series Is Here

By- Vinay yadav
House of Cards is an American thriller net drama television show. It relies on the publication of the exact same title by Michael Dobbs and is made by Beau Willimon. The first season premiered on Netflix, on February 1, 2013.

Cast:-

This series’ protagonist is Kevin Spacey, who plays a Democrat from South Carolina largest district, Frank Underwood. Robin Wright and Frank’s wife, Claire Underwood play.
Another Significant characters comprise Kate Mara as Zoe Barnes, Corey Stoll as Peter Russo, Michael Kelly as Douglas”Doug” Stamper, Kristen Connolly as Christina Gallagher, Sakina Jaffrey as Linda Vasquez, Sandrine Holt as Gillian Cole, Constance Zimmer as Jannie Skorsky, Michel Gill as Garrett Walker, Sebastian Arcelus as Lucas Goodwin, Mahershala Ali as Remy Danton, Boris McGiver as Tom Hammerschmidt, Nathan Darrow as Edward Meechum, Reg E. Cathey as Freddy Hayes, Molly Parker as Jacqueline”Jackie” Sharp, Rachel Brosnahan as Rachel Posner, Gerald McRaney as Raymond Tusk, Jayne Atkinson as Catherine”Cathy” Durant, Jimmi Simpson as Gavin Orsay, Mozhan Marno as Ayla Sayyad, Elizabeth Marvel as Heather Dunbar, Derek Cecil as Seth Grayson, Paul Sparks as Thomas Yates, Kim Dickens as Kate Baldwin, Lars Mikkelsen as Viktor Petrov, Joel Kinnaman as Will Conway, Neve Campbell as LeAnn Harvey, Dominique McElligott as Hannah Conway, Campbell Scott as Mark Usher, Patricia Clarkson as Jane Davis, Damian Young as Aidan Macallan, James Martinez as Alex Romero, Diane Lane as Annette Shepherd, Greg Kinnear as Bill Shepherd and Cody Fern as Duncan Shepherd.

Plot:-

The House of Cards occurs in Washington, D.C., also follows a Congressman Frank Underwood, Who’s the House Majority Whip. To get an appointment as Secretary of State, Frank is missed From the narrative. Therefore his wife begins an elaborate strategy and helps him.
Frank intends to take revenge on these people he believes who murdered him.

Will there be the season of House of Cards?

Unfortunately for the lovers of this House of Cards, there Won’t be any Season 7 of this Collection. Netflix has declared it that Season 6 will be the terminating and past season. After the accusations of the sexual attack were produced on the performer of this franchise, Kevin 21, it was declared. All these allegations on Spacey were created by another actor from the series, Anthony Rapp, stating that attempted he tried to have sex with him if he (Anthony) was only 14 years old.

