House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Details Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The political thriller of beau Willimon was running well for quite some time now. With House of Cards, looks like nothing can top wrong with a group of manufacturers such as David Fincher and actors like Kevin Spacey around the. This time we all happen to be guessing wrong.

It doesn’t look as the show is going to get a seventh season for all the controversies it has been facing. You would like to learn what it is all about- here, have a look at this report!

House Of Cards Season 7: Why is the show not getting a renewal?

The news behind the drapes of the glamour of Hollywood comes in the little being assaulted. It isn’t unknown to the public that Anthony Rapp has called out actor Kevin Spacey for sexual assault. Rapp was just 14 years old when the incident happened, which entirely shakes us.

On account of the allegations the direct actor, Kevin Spacey was made for walking from this show. It is verified that the series isn’t going to go further. Producers of this series and even the creator have handed the saying out that the series is not going to find renewal for a season.

Season six ended in a rush because of the walkout with Clare played with actor Robin Wright becoming the new president of the USA.

House Of Cards Season 7: What are the other rumours?

A clear might be faced by the show from Netflix completely it sounds. Netflix seems like House of Cards is on its list this time and does exclusions from time to time.

Also Read:   One Punch Man Season 3: Netflix Release Date Renewal Updates And More News Information

The controversies arising regarding the show have promoted this show’s elimination, and Netflix wants to secure its standing.

