House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

If someone is interested in almost any drama related to the presidential politics of America, then the advice that anyone can give is House of Cards. It is a six-seasoned show having a high rate of success.
This show debuted for the first time and got a strong positive aura and has been gain positivity until the launch of the most recent season.
This show is the first-ever streaming service series made, which has become a component of propulsion to show.

Nevertheless, something is going on in this series with all that momentum at the bag. Let’s find out what this concept is and find out about the season 7 release date.

WHAT HAPPENED ALL ON SEASON 6?

As a result of the stuff around the show, there has been a nightmare of a shift in the storyline. The creators have nothing to do with the change of lead actor but need to change the storyline of the show.

Because of this, Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood all becomes the new US president, and the plot is heading in the direction of that twist.

IS FINAL SEASON 6 THE SEASON?

Yes, the creators have stated the previous season will be the sixth time. And we will have a look at the conspiracy theories which has kept the show’s renewal.

Recently Anthony Rapp alleged sexual attack. This was revealed that if sexually abused, Rapp was 14 years old.

The lead actor Kevin Spacey has nothing to do but walk from this show.

Some argue that because something has to be changed with a lead actor walking out the 28, this controversy must lead to the end of the show.

