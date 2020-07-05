Home TV Series Netflix House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should...
House Of Cards Season 7: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

By- Aryan Singh
House of Cards is an American political thriller drama television series created by Beau Willimon. This American TV show is based on a novel House of Cards by Michael Dobbs from 1989 and 1990’s House of Cards mini-series by Andrew Davies.

The show has been created for Netflix Streaming Services and Sony Pictures Television. The show is set in Washington D.C. and revolves around Frank Underwood, a congressman and a Democrat from South Carolina’s fifth congressional district.

The show is one of the favorites for people who love watching historical and political shows. The show has also received positive reviews from the fans and the critics. It has also been nominated for many awards, including 33 Primetime Emmy nominations. The show has also earned eight Golden Globe award nominations.

A total of six seasons which included 73 episodes, have been premiered till now.
House of Cards season 7.

As mentioned above, a total of six seasons have been broadcasted till now. Sixth season premiered on November 2, 2018. The sixth season was the final season in the House of Cards series. Unfortunately for the fans, the show will not be renewed for another season.
Aryan Singh

