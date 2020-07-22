Hospital Playlist Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details

- Advertisement -

Hospital Playlist is a South Korean television series that recently premiered and gained a lot of appreciation and followers quickly. Shin Won-ho directs it, and the screenplay is written by Lee Woo-Jung. It is rated as the ninth- highest-rated Korean tv drama on Netflix. The story shows medical drama, comedy, and seriousness in the life of the doctors. After the success of the first season, makers decided to come up with the second one. Let us know more about the second season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the show was premiered recently from a tie span of 12th of March, 2020 till the 28th of May, 2020. It consisted of a total of 12 episodes.

The second season of the show is expected to be released by next year, i.e., 2021.

CAST

The primary cast, i.e., five doctors, remains the same for the second season. These include Jo Jung-suk in the role of Lee Ik-Joon, Yoo Yeon-Seok will play Ahn Jung-won, Kim Dae-Myung will play Yang Seok-Hyung, Jung Kyung-ho will play Kim Joon-wan, and Jeon Mi-do will be seen as Chae Song-Hwa.

PLOT

As mentioned earlier, the story shows the lifestyle of doctors, along with some romance and comedy. The story shows five doctors and their day to day life. We could also witness a few of them falling in love with each other. Season 1 of the show ended showing Ik-Jun expressing his feelings to Song-Hwa, and the reaction, she rejects it. Ik-Jun then leaves for Spain.

Season 2 can be expected to show more of the relationship between the two, and we might witness these two gettings closer. Apart from this, many more things can be said as to the remaining doctors. Overall, Season 2 is going to be fun, and fans can’t wait for more to see the same.