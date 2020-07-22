Home TV Series Netflix Hospital Playlist Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details
TV SeriesNetflix

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details

By- Shubhojeet Paul
- Advertisement -

Hospital Playlist is a South Korean television series that recently premiered and gained a lot of appreciation and followers quickly. Shin Won-ho directs it, and the screenplay is written by Lee Woo-Jung. It is rated as the ninth- highest-rated Korean tv drama on Netflix. The story shows medical drama, comedy, and seriousness in the life of the doctors. After the success of the first season, makers decided to come up with the second one. Let us know more about the second season of the show.

RELEASE DATE

The first season of the show was premiered recently from a tie span of 12th of March, 2020 till the 28th of May, 2020. It consisted of a total of 12 episodes.

The second season of the show is expected to be released by next year, i.e., 2021.

CAST

The primary cast, i.e., five doctors, remains the same for the second season. These include Jo Jung-suk in the role of Lee Ik-Joon, Yoo Yeon-Seok will play Ahn Jung-won, Kim Dae-Myung will play Yang Seok-Hyung, Jung Kyung-ho will play Kim Joon-wan, and Jeon Mi-do will be seen as Chae Song-Hwa.

PLOT

As mentioned earlier, the story shows the lifestyle of doctors, along with some romance and comedy. The story shows five doctors and their day to day life. We could also witness a few of them falling in love with each other. Season 1 of the show ended showing Ik-Jun expressing his feelings to Song-Hwa, and the reaction, she rejects it. Ik-Jun then leaves for Spain.

Season 2 can be expected to show more of the relationship between the two, and we might witness these two gettings closer. Apart from this, many more things can be said as to the remaining doctors. Overall, Season 2 is going to be fun, and fans can’t wait for more to see the same.

Also Read:   The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Possible Cast And What's The Story Leaks
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Good girls season 3: Release date, Cast, Plot And What Are The Latest Updates?
Shubhojeet Paul

Must Read

Bosch Season 7: Release date, Cast, Plot, And Everything you must fathom It!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Every fan of Bosch would like to know After his daughter, his group, and Harry Bosch grace their screen. Yes! They will need to...
Read more

NCIS Season 17: Release Date, Cast And All Updates Here

TV Series Aryan Singh -
NCIS is an American action police procedural television series that has been created for the television channel CBS. The show has seen quite a...
Read more

She Season 2: Release Date And Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Aryan Singh -
The crime thriller drama series is everyone’s favorite. She is an Indian action thriller crime drama web television series that has been created exclusively...
Read more

Since the Number of Coronavirus Deaths Mounts in The USA And Other Nations, Researchers are Trying to Determine The Real Fatality Rate of COVID-19

Corona Sankalp -
Since the number of coronavirus deaths mounts in the USA and other nations, researchers are trying to determine the real fatality rate of COVID-19.
Also Read:   Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8: Release date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Status.
Utilizing...
Read more

Outlander Season 6: Release Date And All Updates Here

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Outlander is another television series based on historical drama adventure and romance. Outlander TV series is based on a novel series of the same...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5: Know Latest Update About Release Date, Cast, Plot And More.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Any adaptation of Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes has made a sensation among the many cinema lovers whether or not it's a movie or a collection....
Read more

Hunters Season 2: Release Date And Read Here All New Updates

Amazon Prime Aryan Singh -
Hunters is an American drama web television series that has been created for the streaming platform amazon prime video. David Weil has produced the...
Read more

American Horror Story Season 10: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All Updates Here

TV Series Shubhojeet Paul -
One of the most famous and thriller-horror American series is set for its next season in the row. The thriller storyline and the screenplay...
Read more

The Family Man Season 2: We Watch The Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Hit Series Again? Here’s Everything About Release Date, Plot And Other Details.

Amazon Prime Anish Yadav -
The Family Man is an Indian web TV Show on Prime Video. It falls to the action and drama genre. Made by Raj Nidimoru...
Read more

Mayans MC Season 3: Release Date Cancelled Or Renewed?

Netflix Alok Chand -
The spilling programming F.X. propelled the wrongdoing secret variety, Mayans M.C. In 2018. The assortment has been given appreciative in the savants and groups...
Read more
© World Top Trend