Hospital Playlist Season 2: Is it coming or is cancelled? What You Should Know About The Show?

Hospital Playlist Season 2- Hospital Playlist is a Korean medical drama written by Lee Woo-Jung and Led by Shin Won-ho. The duo has collaborated on projects such as a reply to 1997′,’Response 1994, and reply 1988′. The show aired on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix worldwide. The play immediately became the highest-rated cable drama of South Korea and has been loved by viewers worldwide.

Is The Next Season Coming?

Yes, the season is coming, and it is recorded. The broadcaster tvN announced after seeing its immense popularity and evaluations from all over the 25 that the series will be renewed. It is expected even though the launch date has not been verified, that the season is going to be released in March 2022. A website Hankyung has claimed that the show may be released in 2021. Thus, K-drama fans may need to hold their breath for quite some time as the release dates may change based upon the pandemic.

Hospital Playlist Season 2 — Netflix hasn’t made any official statement. Still, it’s sensible to expect that since it renews shows based on their viewership, the second season will also broadcast. Shin Won-ho will also guide the second season. Therefore, we could expect to see much more of his brilliance. The throw has also expressed their excitement.

Expected Plot And Throw:

It is anticipated that the next season will continue to follow the life of the story of their friendship and five senior surgeons of Yulijae Medical Center. There may also be a focus on the lead characters, including Lee Ik Joon and Ahn Jeong Won’s relationship. Tough decisions were faced by some characters in year one, and some aspects will observe the outcome of the decisions that they made.