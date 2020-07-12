Home TV Series Netflix Hospital Playlist Season 2: Is It Coming Or Is Canceled?
TV SeriesNetflixTop Stories

Hospital Playlist Season 2: Is It Coming Or Is Canceled?

By- Alok Chand
Hospital Playlist Season 2 Updates: As we all know during this lockdown, Korean shows have a boom as Netlfix wants more and more quality content when possible. It has allowed shows around the world to earn their way in the Big Screen Hospital Playlist is one of these.

Hospital Playlist Season 2

This series is a Korean Drama directed by Shin Won-ho and written by Lee Woo-Jung. This duo is very famous in Korea and has worked on many projects together, for example, ‘Response 1997′,’Reply 1994, and reply 1988’. This show was. They were aired on tvN in South Korea and on Netflix. This series gained fame in a brief period, and it’s currently the highest-rated cable drama in South Korea.

Is your Hospital Playlist Season 2 coming?

With stats like this, maybe not a mad producer will reject making the new year. The show is having the season in production. It is expected that the season will launch on March 2022 however these particulars have yet to be confirmed officially. A website Hankyung has claimed that the series may be released in 2021. So fans might have to wait a year for this show to come back.

Storyline and cast of Hospital Playlist Season 2

The story for the show is that the series will continue with drama and the troubles in the lives of five senior surgeons—Yulijae Medical Center along with the story of the friendship. There may also be a focus on the characters including Lee Ik Joon and Ahn Jeong Won’s intimate connection.

All the cast members of the season will reprise their roles. This year will bring different issues and stories that they faced in their lives. For significant leaks and news, stay tuned and connected.

Alok Chand

