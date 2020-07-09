Home Corona hoping to find a more positive coronavirus update
By- Nitu Jha
Those of you hoping to find a more positive coronavirus update than that which you could be seeing a lot of in the news these days could be interested to know the one place in the US where you are statistically the least like to catch the coronavirus at the moment.

his location is Hawaii, that has done the best job of keeping its numbers and speed of transmission reduced.

even though it’s not without danger and is beginning to find some uptick in recent days.

Beginning August 1, visitors to the state can skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine period by introducing a negative COVID 19 test result when they arrive.

Some of you hardy souls, undaunted by the spectre of a spike in coronavirus cases around the nation at the moment.

are either deep into planning another piece of holiday travel.

or have even already embarked on said trip.

getting your first taste of this new era in public health retains for travelers.

We certainly can not say we blame you. Being cooped up for months due to the coronavirus outbreak — watching cases spike, countless become infected.

and some cities come to the precipice of locking down again — continues to be really a traumatic experience to live through.

so no wonder people are contemplating trying to relax any manner they could. Looking round the US to determine where it’s safe to visit at the moment, though, can be a small perplexing exercise.

You do not wish to leave an environment that you know and traveling to someplace that has less of a deal on the pandemic which is why.

in case you ever wanted an excuse to see Hawaii — now you’ve got it. Of all 50 states from the union, Hawaii is where you are mathematically likely to contract the COVID-19 virus.

That’s based on an interactive risk map of the US made by a partnership which includes the Harvard Global Health Institute, Harvard’s Edmond J.

Safra Center for Ethics, the Rockefeller Foundation, CovidActNow, Covid-Local, CIDRAP, along with other groups.

You can see Hawaii from the graphic below, presented only to the left of Texas, and it’s largely shaded green — representing the lowest risk level: You’ll notice that other states have patches of green, such as Alaska.

It, also, is shown as mostly green — but the map notes that now, the amount of daily new cases per 100,000 at Hawaii (presented as a 7-day moving average) is 1.3, while for Alaska that amount is 5.2.

Therefore, our pronouncement which Hawaii is a statistically safer place to be.

Be that as it may, however, it’s still very important to point out that the risk is not zero in Hawaii or any place in the united states at the moment.

Over the July 4 holiday, according to news reports, Hawaii watched 20 additional coronavirus instances… each day for four consecutive days.

Similarly, per USA Today, 14 flight attendees tested positive for its coronavirus in recent days following attending coaching in Hawaiian Airlines’ Honolulu headquarters and are presently being quarantined, according to the airline.

And on a related note, along these lines, new rules for traffic to the country kick in on August 1.

That’s when arrivals to Hawaii have to present a negative coronavirus test result should they want to avoid the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine period for new customers.

China states the odd 'gel' material is found on the face of the Moon was a mixture of many different things.
