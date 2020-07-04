Home before dark Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Apple TV+ has become quite popular amongst the viewers since the time it was released. Home Before Dark is an American mystery drama web TV series created for Apple TV+. The show was loved and highly appreciated by the fans since the time it was released. Dana Fox and Dara Resnik have created the show.

Season 1 of the home before Dark premiered on Apple TV+ on April 3, 2020. fans have loved the show since. The show hs been produced by Electric Somewhere Co., Foxy Inc., Little Bear Ink, Anonymous Content, and Paramount Television. The audience has really appreciated the mystery and the thriller concept behind the series.

The show revolves around a girl who is on her quest to find out the long lost secrets buried in her father’s hometown in Washington.

Home Before Dark Season 2 release date.

The show was renewed even before its first release, in January 2020 itself. However, even after its renewal, no information regarding the release date of Season 2 of the show has been announced yet. The delay might be due to the coronavirus pandemic spreading rapidly all across the globe.

The show has received quite a lot of praise from the audience. The showrunners have also shown quite a lot of confidence in the success of the series. Not only this, the creators even said that the show must be treated similarly to Sherlock due to its mystery and detective story.

As of now, we do not have much information regarding the release date of the show.

