Hollywood Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

Hollywood is an American drama web television series streaming on Netflix. The Creator of the series are Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan along with the Producers are Todd Nenninger, Lou Eyrich, and Eryn Krueger Mekash. Hollywood premiered on May 1, 2020, on Netflix. The show has 7 episodes and the length of the episodes is 44-57 minutes.

Cast

While there has not been any official casting statements for Hollywood season 2. If Hollywood were to be revived for a second season, it appears likely that lots of cast would return. The cast and temperament of Hollywood season one comprises:

David Corenswet (Jack Castello)

Darren Criss (Raymond Ainsley)

Laura Harrier (Camille Washington)

Joe Mantello (Richard Samuels)

Dylan McDermott (Ernest West)

Jake Picking (Roy Fitzgerald)

Jeremy Pope (Archie Coleman)

Holland Taylor (Ellen Kincaid)

Samara Weaving (Claire Wood)

Jim Parsons (Henry Willson)

Patti LuPone (Avis Amberg)

Plot

The series follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in the post- World War II Hollywood (1947–1948) as they try to make it in the film industry–no matter what the cost. The show is depicted as uncovering and analyzing decades-old force components, and exactly what the entertainment scene may resemble on the off chance that they had been disassembled.

Season two could revolve around the continuing struggle against discrimination of women, people of color, and also members of the LGBT+ community, as the conflict sadly is far from over. Alternatively, it could explore the dark side of fame. Jack, Raymond, Archie, and Camille have worked tirelessly to realize their incredible success.

Release Date

Netflix hasn’t renewed Hollywood season two. The first season of the series finished a few months ago. Fans are waiting for Season 2 but as of now, there’s no news about the release date of season 2. However, due to COVID-19 outbreak, everything is on hold, it seems we must wait very long for next season. As we need to be somewhat realistic with all our expectations.