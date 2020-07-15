hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, storyline, And All Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Hocus Pocus is an American comedy movie that has thrilled the crowd all around the planet. The movie creates a fantastic impression in audiences’ minds by comedy, characters, and a great script. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najmy’s trio make it a Wonderful hit.

The film is all set to launch its 2nd part sometime soon. Fans all around the world can’t hold the excitement of the information.

What is the Release Date?

The announcement is not done by the creators and Disney+shooting isn’t started for the sequel. We can anticipate the release of the movie sometimes at the beginning weeks of 2021.

We should notice that there could be a substantial delay in the movie’s release. The global pandemic situation is the reason for shutting off of the production houses.

What can be the Cast?

Each of the 3 Lead actresses shows curiosity about reprise their role in the sequel, and lovers also want to see them at the sequel. Information is not made official as of this moment. We can observe some of the intriguing updates within this area.

What can be the storyline?

Not much is known about the exact narrative of the upcoming film but we can always speculate. The sequel is beneath the stage. Sanderson sisters operate on previously state that they are currently waiting for the call from Disney. The story is set.