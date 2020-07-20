Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Updates !!!

- Advertisement -

Hocus Pocus is a famous American Comedy horror movie that was first published back in 1993! After a decade, the sequel for the series, Hocus Pocus 2, is believed to arrive back in screens! If you’re excited to know more will unlimited magic and witches will return or not in Hocus Pocus 2. Make sure to check our article out.

Hocus Pocus – How it started?

As we mentioned previously, Hocus Pocus is your horror film that was first released back in 1993, and Walt Disney developed the movie.

The film was shown in the US! But sadly, it received plenty of negative testimonials.

The series wasn’t a great victory for Disney, but rather, it was possibly a reduction for Walt Disney for around $16.5million.

However, mainly through annual airings on Disney Channel and Freeform (previously ABC Family), Hocus Pocus has been rediscovered by audiences, resulting in a yearly spike in home video sales of the film every Halloween season that has helped make it a cult classic.

Hocus Pocus 1 — Story

Some famous and most prominent names were included in the first film like Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Who were the three sisters of a rebel family whose lives come to an end Salem city?

After that, slowly, people started to forget about the Witch’s item until one character, specifically, Max moves to the Salem and finds the house of older witches!

Accidentally, he lights onto the black flame candle that brings each of the witch sisters back to their own lives, and now it had been Max’s duty to bring all back to normal.

To know more! If you like comedy-horror, we’d recommend you see the first picture soon after finishing this report.

Hocus Pocus 2 – Release Date & Is Coming After A Decade?

Disney did confirm that they will move forward with the movie collection! But unfortunately, the production for the movie has been taken rest due to the team’s concern within this COVID-19 pandemic.

Will we get to watch the movie this year, arriving? According to a report, in the event the production has returned to normal, the launch date for Hocus Pocus two will undoubtedly get scheduled in 2021 only.

We will let you understand as soon as we get a new update on it! Until this, stay tuned to our site to get more regular updates in the future.

Hocus Pocus 2 – Unlimited Magic and Witches Will Return or not?

Hocus Pocus is much more focused on the magical universe! According to a report, it’s said that all the casts and sequels in the other 1993 Hocus Pocus movie will make a yield for the new Hocus Pocus film too.

This usually means the magic that is boundless along with the witches from the previous movie will even return for Hocus Pocus 2 movie as well.