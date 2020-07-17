hocus pocus 2: Release date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

- Advertisement -

Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus two: Hocus pocus is a Comedy horror film created by Walt Disney Pictures. The movie Written by Mick Garris and Neil Cuthbert and was directed by Kenny Ortega. This movie was released in 1993. And now after over a decade, the creators have opted to make.

What will be the plot of Hocus Pocus 2?

The plot where a boy resurrected a trio of Witches on Halloween night was followed by the film. The end of the film shows that as the Witches attempt to adapt to the twentieth century they discover that Halloween has turned into a vacation. What happens then will continue in the Hocus Pocus 2. Since there’s absolutely no preview of the movie what’s going to be the storyline of the film is difficult to guess. So we have to wait for the trailer.

Release date:

The movie Hocus Pocus two is supported but till now there’s no date for the release of the movie. There’s also confirmed news that the sequel doesn’t on the huge screen but Disney’s official streaming site, Disney+.

The cast of this sequel Hocus Pocus 2:

First celebrity Sarah Jessica Parker says she and Kathy Najimy and Bette Miller are onboard are just waiting to make things official. Another character of the film Doug Jones who played with the role of Billy Bitcherson said that he would like to reprise his role. As the series, two will be a sequel of the first movie so many consider that the many in the original.cast will probably be back for the sequel.

It is also confirmed that the movie will be returned for by all three Sanderson sisters.

This is all of the information we have concerning the part 2 of the movie. For more updates about the film stay tuned with us. You will receive all the current updates from us.