Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2: Hocus pocus is a Comedy horror film made by Walt Disney Pictures. The movie was directed by Kenny Ortega and Written by Neil Cuthbert and Mick Garris. This film was released in 1993. And after more than a decade, the founders have opted to create.

What will be the plot of Hocus Pocus 2?

The plot in which a boy resurrected a trio of Witches night was followed by the film. The end of the film indicates that as the Witches try to adapt to the twentieth century that they discover much to the horror that Halloween has become a holiday. Probably, What happens then will last from the Hocus Pocus 2. Since there is no trailer of the movie has released, what will be the plot of the movie is difficult to guess. So we have to wait for the trailer to be aware of the plot.

Release date:

The movie Hocus Pocus 2 is supported but till now there’s no date for the launch of the film. There’s also support news that the sequel will not on the huge screen but Disney’s official streaming website, Disney+.

The cast of the sequel Hocus Pocus two:

Star Sarah Jessica Parker says she and co-stars Kathy Najimy and Bette Miller are onboard are only waiting for the call from Disney to make things official. Another character of the movie Doug Jones who played the role of Billy Bitcherson said he would love to reprise his character. As the series two is going to be a sequel of the first movie so many believe that the many in the original.cast will probably be back for the sequel.
It is also confirmed that the movie will be returned for by all three Sanderson sisters.

This is all of the information we have regarding the picture’s part 2. For updates concerning the movie stay tuned with us. You may get all the recent updates from us.

Also Read:   X-Men: The Animated Series- the New Project is coming soon on Disney plus
