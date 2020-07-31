Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Hocus Pocus is an American comedy movie that has thrilled the crowd all around the globe. The movie makes a great impression in viewers’ minds by characters, a script, and humor. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najmy’s trio make it an Awesome hit.

The movie is all set to release its part sometime shortly. Fans all around the globe can’t hold the delight of this news.

What is the Release Date?

The creators and Disney + not do the official announcement shooting are not started for the sequel. We can expect this movie’s release in the beginning weeks of 2021.

We should notice that there can be a significant delay in the movie’s release. The pandemic situation is the reason for temporarily shutting from the production houses.

What can be the Cast?

Interest is shown by all the 3 actresses and lovers wish to see them at the sequel. However, information is not made official as of now. We can witness some of the updates within this area.

What can be the storyline?

Not much is known about the narrative of the film but we could speculate. The sequel is beneath the pre-production stage. Sanderson sisters operate that they are currently waiting for the official call from Disney. The story is set in the 17th century which brings it closer to the classics.