Hocus pocus 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Hocus Pocus is an American comedy movie that has all thrilled the crowd around the globe. The film makes a fantastic impression in viewers’ heads by humour, characters, and a script. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najmy’s trio make it a fantastic hit.

The movie is all set to launch its 2nd part sometime shortly. Fans over the globe all can not hold the delight of the information.

What is the Release Date?

The founders don’t make the announcement, and Disney+shooting is not started for the sequel. We can expect the movie’s release at the beginning months of 2021.

We should note that there can be a significant delay in the movie’s release. The global pandemic scenario is the reason for shutting from the production homes.

What can be the Cast?

Each of the 3 Lead actresses shows curiosity about reprise their part in the sequel, and fans also wish to see them at the sequel. However, information is not made official as of this moment. We can observe some of the exciting updates within this field.

What can be the storyline?

Not much is known about the exact storyline of the upcoming film, but we could always speculate. The sequel is under the stage. Sanderson sisters work on formerly state that they are waiting for the official call from Disney. The story is set in the 17th century that brings it closer to the screenplay.

