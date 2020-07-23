Hocus Pocus 2: Official Release Date, Expected Cast And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Hocus Pocus is a horror-comedy movie that is a remake of a previous movie. The amazing genre as to horror and comedy at the same time was very much appreciated by the audiences and it can be seen in the views of the first part of the same. After the success of the first part, the second part is also on the way to make the audience terrified and laugh at the same time. Let us know more about the second part of the movie and its interesting plot.

RELEASE DATE

The movie was earlier planned to release this year. However, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a delay in the same. It things get better in the time being we can expect the movie to be released by this year, if not the Hocus Pocus 2 will release sometime in 2021.

CAST

As per the cast, only one thing can be told that the three sisters will definitely return. These are Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Bette Midler. Apart from these nothing more can be said if there are going to be some new faces to see.

PLOT

The next part, i.e. Hocus Pocus 2 will also be taken from the previous movie sequel and the storyline is expected to be more or less similar.

The first part show three sister witches who are more of comedy among themselves and will make you laugh. Well, everything goes fine until a boy come s in their life. The life completely changes and the house goes on fire. Well, the ending of the movie reveals some secrets. I won’t be giving any spoilers about the same and viewers can watch it to know what happened.

The second part plot hasn’t officially be announced and we have to wait for its release to know bout the same.