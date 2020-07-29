Hocus Pocus 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Rumors, And All The Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Hocus Pocus is a comedy film that released way back in 1993. The running time of Hocus Pocus is about 96 minutes.

Hocus Pocus has a rating of 34% on rotten tomatoes. Upon its release, Hocus Pocus received mixed to negative reviews from critics as well as the audience. Hocus Pocus did not meet the expectations at the box-office too. However, the film kept airing on Disney Channel, Freeform and it saw an upward trend in the home video sales too. All these things led to the film have its separate fanbase. Currently, Hocus Pocus is considered a cult-classic by many people.

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date:

Since 2014, there have been many rumors going on related to the sequel of Hocus Pocus. However, nothing related to Hocus Pocus 2 has been officially confirmed by the makers. The cast of Hocus Pocus revealed that they are interested in reprising their roles in the sequel if it is ever made.

In 2019, it was revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 is in development. Hocus Pocus 2 will be made as a Disney+ film. The makers have not yet revealed the release date for Hocus Pocus 2. It is expected that Hocus Pocus 2 will be releasing somewhere in the first half of 2021.

Some rumors even suggest that the sequel to Hocus Pocus will be made as a Disney+ series instead of a movie.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast:

As said earlier, the cast of Hocus Pocus was interested in reprising their roles in the sequel too. After it was revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 is in development, some of the cast revealed that they are going to star in the sequel. It is expected that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Nijamy will be playing the lead roles in Hocus Pocus 2. They will be reprising their roles from Hocus Pocus.

Hocus Pocus 2 Plot:

Nothing related to the plot of Hocus Pocus 2 has been made official yet. At the end of Hocus Pocus, it is revealed that the witches are still alive. It means the witches may return!!!