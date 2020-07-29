Home Movies Hocus Pocus 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Rumors, And All The Latest...
MoviesTop StoriesTV Series

Hocus Pocus 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Rumors, And All The Latest Updates!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
- Advertisement -

Hocus Pocus is a comedy film that released way back in 1993. The running time of Hocus Pocus is about 96 minutes.

Hocus Pocus has a rating of 34% on rotten tomatoes. Upon its release, Hocus Pocus received mixed to negative reviews from critics as well as the audience. Hocus Pocus did not meet the expectations at the box-office too. However, the film kept airing on Disney Channel, Freeform and it saw an upward trend in the home video sales too. All these things led to the film have its separate fanbase. Currently, Hocus Pocus is considered a cult-classic by many people. 

 

Also Read:   PS5 Is Now Customizable - Here's How

Hocus Pocus 2 Release Date:

Since 2014, there have been many rumors going on related to the sequel of Hocus Pocus. However, nothing related to Hocus Pocus 2 has been officially confirmed by the makers. The cast of Hocus Pocus revealed that they are interested in reprising their roles in the sequel if it is ever made. 

In 2019, it was revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 is in development. Hocus Pocus 2 will be made as a Disney+ film. The makers have not yet revealed the release date for Hocus Pocus 2. It is expected that Hocus Pocus 2 will be releasing somewhere in the first half of 2021. 

Some rumors even suggest that the sequel to Hocus Pocus will be made as a Disney+ series instead of a movie.

Hocus Pocus 2 Cast:

As said earlier, the cast of Hocus Pocus was interested in reprising their roles in the sequel too. After it was revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 is in development, some of the cast revealed that they are going to star in the sequel. It is expected that Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Nijamy will be playing the lead roles in Hocus Pocus 2. They will be reprising their roles from Hocus Pocus.

Hocus Pocus 2 Plot:

Nothing related to the plot of Hocus Pocus 2 has been made official yet. At the end of Hocus Pocus, it is revealed that the witches are still alive. It means the witches may return!!!

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Punisher season 3- Do we have any possibilities for season 3 Everything You Know So Far.
Suraj Pillai

Must Read

Hocus Pocus 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Rumors, And All The Latest Updates!!!

Movies Suraj Pillai -
Hocus Pocus is a comedy film that released way back in 1993. The running time of Hocus Pocus is about 96 minutes. Hocus Pocus has...
Read more

Hearthstone: The Best Scholomance Academy Cards And All Details

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Even if the minions Vectus summons don’t gain your most well-liked Deathrattle impact, this card will nearly all the time find yourself being beneficial...
Read more

Microsoft Has Declared The Free Xbox One and Xbox 360 Games Being Given Away in August

Entertainment Sankalp -
Microsoft has Declared the free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games being given away in August.
Also Read:   Hocus Pocus 2: Current Scenario Of Production And Release Everything Possible
Xbox Live Gold readers can catch Portal Knights and...
Read more

The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Should Know !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
The Punisher season 3 -- The Punisher is an American action, conspiracy thriller crime drama television web series based on the Marvel comic'Punisher' by...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: What Is The Storyline? Is There A Release Date Update See

Netflix Rahul Kumar -
Gender Education is a source of a teen drama show. Laurie Nunn crafts the show. This series' first period premiered on Netflix in January...
Read more

The Last OG Season 4: Netflix Any Specific Release Date For The Fourth Season?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Well, well, well, as all of the men and women that are in love with the show called The OG are aware of the...
Read more

The PS5 Cost and Release Date Are Not The Sole Secrets Left

Entertainment Sankalp -
The PS5 Cost and release date are Not the Sole secrets left. Sony has not introduced user interface the platform or software features for your...
Read more

Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast And What Is The Storyline?

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
Stranger Things, Among the most anticipated shows on Netflix at the moment. Fans can't get enough of it. With all the theories and controversies...
Read more

Demon slayer season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Netflix Rekha yadav -
Demon Slayer is one of the most watch anime of 2019 along with the season 1 of this series was released annually. It was...
Read more

Son Ye-jin’s character pregnant in Crash Landing on You Season 2? Facts out from some pics See

Netflix Rahul Kumar -
ash Landing You Season Two: "Crash Landing On You" is a South Korean Show That's Led by Lee Jeong-Hyo.
Also Read:   Hocus Pocus 2 : Release Date,Cast,Plot And More Update.
The first season aired to February...
Read more
© World Top Trend