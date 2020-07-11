Home Gaming "Hitman III": Recent updates on its release date, gameplay features and everything...
Gaming

“Hitman III”: Recent updates on its release date, gameplay features and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
Developed by IO Interactive, Hitman is one of the most famous stealth video game franchises. The first game series of this franchise, “Hitman: Codename 47”, was released on November 21, 2000. This series is available on various game consoles such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One and many others.

So far, this franchise has released seven major instalments. The latest release of this series, Hitman 2, the seventh major instalment. It was released on November 13, 2018.

The game is all about missions of Agent 47, a cloned assassin. He is hired by various wealthy people to assassinate high profile criminals.

After the phenomenal success of Hitman 2, gamers have high expectations from “Hitman III”. So, let’s check out the essential details of “Hitman III”.

Release date of “Hitman III”.

On June 11, 2020, the makers announced the arrival of the eighth major instalment in Hitman series, “Hitman III”. This games will also be the final instalment in the World of Assassination of Trilogy”.

Hitman III is set to release in the month of January 2021. However, the exact release date is not yet known. It will be available on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox series X.

The plot of “Hitman III.”

Since “Hitman III” is going to be the final instalment in “World of Assassination trilogy”, so in this instalment, it is expected that Agent 47, along with Diana and his friend Grey, will eliminate Partners of Providence. It is revealed that the upcoming game is going to feature six locations. One of these locations in Dubai.

The gameplay of “Hitman III.”

The basic of gameplay of Hitman III is expected to be similar to that of Hitman II. It seems that Hitman III will be set in a third-person perspective with players controlling the actions of Agent 47.

The makers have revealed that there will be various new gameplay feature in Hitman III. However, these features are left to be disclosed but are certainly going to add thrill to this upcoming game.

