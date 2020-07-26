His Dark Materials Season 2 Trailer Teases The Lyra & Will Team Up!!!

- Advertisement -

Those that had learn the His Dark Materials books on which the HBO/BBC series relies know that the connection between Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) is on the coronary heart of The Subtle Knife, the second e-book within the trilogy and the story on which His Dark Materials Season 2 might be based mostly. Whereas the Season 1 finale teased the Lyra/Will introduction, we lastly get to see the two characters work together within the just-released Season 2 trailer. Test it out…

The trailer additionally offers us our very first glimpse on the mysterious city of Cittàgaze, in addition to glimpses at new cast members Andrew Scott (John Parry), Jade Anouka (Ruta Skadi), and Simone Kirby (Dr. Mary Malone). The trailer was first revealed on the His Dark Materials Season 2 panel at SDCC at Home during which the series stars Eager and Wilson chatted about their first assembly in actual life.

“We met for the primary time in Madrid,” stated Wilson, who additionally starred in Netflix’s The Letter For the King. “I used to be filming in Prague on the time after which, after I received the part, they stated, ‘We would like you to fulfill Dafne just about immediately.’ And so, within the subsequent week, they flew me out to Madrid after which we went out collectively. I believe one factor we shared in frequent is that we each moved away from residence, and we each moved to Cardiff collectively. All of us stated the identical issues, like how we each hate college and all that stuff.”

“It was the one child that went up for Will that I didn’t meet,” stated Keen of first assembly Wilson. “I met the entire different those that went up for Will. Like Amir stated, he was in Prague, after which he received known as into Madrid and I used to be like, ‘Proper. I’m gonna be filming with him for like part a seasons, so I actually need to get on with him.’”