His Dark Materials Season 2: Release Date Has Not Been Delayed!!!

It’s an odd time to be in tv production and, you already know, the world. Many TV shows’ seasons have been minimize unexpectedly quick whereas different TV shows by no means made it into manufacturing in any respect as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. His Dark Materials was one of many fortunate ones within the sense that the HBO/BBC adaptation of the bestselling Philip Pullman e-book series had already completed predominant production on Season 2 previous to the outbreak. Executive producer Jane Tranter gave some fairly particular perception into how COVID-19 has affected the plans for Season 2 throughout today’s His Dark Materials panel at SDCC at Home. Apparently, the release date (to which we mere mortal are nonetheless not but privy) has not been pushed again for Season 2, however the pandemic did create the necessity to change the plan for a standalone episode that might have featured James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel.

“The good news is: we’ve managed to maintain going, the entire method by way of the lockdown,” said Tranter. “We’ve probably the most superb post-production crew and we’re presently, contact wooden, utterly on target for transmitting after we would have transmitted.” And now for the quasi-bad information…

“Actually we did have an unbelievable piece of luck,” continued Tranter. “We have been filming when the pandemic hit and we did should cease filming, however we have been in a peculiar situation the place our predominant unit had wrapped simply earlier than Christmas 2019 and we had one standalone episode that we have been filming in March, and it was separate from the opposite seven episodes as a result of it was a standalone episode with the blessing and with enter from Philip Pullman which checked out what Asriel had been doing between going by way of the anomaly on the finish of Season 1 and after we see Lord Asriel in the beginning of E-book Three, The Amber Spyglass.”

Lord Asriel doesn’t seem in The Subtle Knife, although he’s much-discussed within the second e-book of the trilogy. Tranter stated that she and the remainder of the inventive crew (together with sequence author Jack Thorne) “performed type of detective” to determine what Asriel was as much as in the course of the occasions of The Subtle Knife with the intention to write the episode.