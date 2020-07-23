Hilda Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Hilda Season 2 had a world premiere at the New York International Children Film Festival on 23 February. This is undoubtedly good news for the fans it has excited the fans for the Season 2. Netflix has teased us that Season 2 will be released in 2020.

Hilda is based on an award-winning graphic novel series of the same name. Thirteen episodes long first season was debuted on 25 February 2018. It was widely appreciated by the fans. This critically acclaimed show earned many award nominations around the globe.

Few treats from the Flying Eye books

Flying Eye Books, the publisher behind the original held books showed a keen interest in the web series. It has released few light handbooks based on the Helda, while we were waiting for the Season 2. Though mainly promotional, they can be a good read for those who fancy Netflix’s web series and those who love the original books.

Hilda Season 2 plot and cast details

Hilda is a young girl who grew up with her mother in a cabin in the woods. For the series, she and her deer fox Twig. She later befriends an elf named Alfur, and friends David and Frida. Together they go on some adventures interacting with and helping the mysterious animals and spirits that live in and around the city of Stolberg

This British Canadian show cast Bella Ramsey as Hilda, Daisy Haggard as Johanna (Mum), Ameerah Falzon-Ojo as Frida, Oliver Nelson, as David. There are no details about the cast for Season 2. However, most of the voice cast is expected to return in Season 2.

Show creators are teasing a new character design each Saturday. The released character design includes Helda’s character design and Wood Man’s revamped character design touted as Captain Wood Man. This sneak peeks revealed few details about the Season 2. Wood Man, this tree-like being who visited Hilda’s former home in the forest, had won the heart of the viewers in Season 1. Fans were eagerly waiting for him to return. Now, these social media posts have confirmed that he is returning with longer screen time.

Hilda Season 2 expected release date

Netflix has not made any officially announced after the event. Promotion for the upcoming series has surely flared up. It continues to be listed on Netflix with a release date of Fall 2020. No particular release date has been released so far.