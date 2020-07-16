Home TV Series Netflix Hilda Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates Here
Hilda Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All New Updates Here

By- Aryan Singh
Hilda is an animated web television series produced by Silvergate Media and Mercury Filmworks. This animated TV series is based on graphic novel series by the same name. This fantasy adventure comedy series has been quite famous among people. The show has been directed by Anda Coyle and produced by Adam Idelson.

Hilda was created for Netflix. Season 1 of the show aired on the streaming service on September 21, 2018. It consisted of 13 episodes. After its success, the show was renewed for another season by Netflix on October 8, 2018.

The show revolves around a young girl named Hilda who grew up with her mother in the woods. Being in the woods allowed her to interact with other wild animals more often than other kids. The story then shows us how she gets accompanied by some of her friends on her adventures of interacting with other animals of the woods.

Hilda Season 2 release date.

People have been patiently waiting to see Hilda once again continuing her adventures in the forest. The show is to be released in autumn of 2020 itself but the confirmed release date has not been announced yet. Not much information is available regarding the show.
Also, a special 70-minute movie on Hilda is currently in production.

Hilda Season 2 cast.

Voice over artists has done a great job by providing the necessary emotions in the show. Bella Ramsey voiced as Hilda, Daisy Haggard as Johanna/Hilda’s mum, Ameerah Falzon as Frida, Oliver Nelson as David, Rasmus Hardiker as Alfur Aldric, Ako Mitchell as Wood-man and many other artists were a part of the show.

