Highschool DXD Season 5: Release, Cast, Plot And All The Major Updates

By- Mugdha Singh
The adorable anime show, Highschool DXD is an adaptation of a manga series of the same name. The show got up on the screen years back in 2012 and captured the heart of viewers in no time. The manga focuses on a lot of genres except just being feminine. It also includes some action. The show has completed its four long seasons and now its time for season five’s premiere. The anime show lovers are very anticipated to know about its release, so here we have brought you all the information.

When will Highschool DXD release?

There isn’t a final release date revealed by the anime makers yet. However, there’s exciting news for y’all. The makers have released a trailer for Highschool DXD season 5. And as we all know, the trailer for a show is usually released a month or two before its final release. But this isn’t possible due to the outbreak of the pandemic. So when will the show release?

Well, there isn’t any official words from the creators, but according to out predictions, it could land on the screens near about June 2021.

Who all are the part of the cast?

Obviously, all the characters from the previous seasons will be seen in season 5 too. In addition, there are expectations for some new cast members also. But no such members were seen in the short trailer that they have released.

The main set of the cast includes Yoko Hikasa who appears as Rias Gremory in the play. Next up we have Azumi Asakura who will be seen playing Asia Argento, Shizuka Ito will appear in the show as Akeno Himejima, Yuki Kahi will be seen as Issei Hyoudou, Sean O’ Conner will be seen as Kiba. This was the list of the lead cast, there are a few more who’ll be joining them.

The storyline of the show

Issei Hyodo is the main person around which the story revolves. He is a student of the Kuoh Academy and his date turns out to be a fallen angel. Layer, the boy is seen serving her and her devil family. There’s another character Rias Gremory who gets close to Issei. This closeness will turn out to be a loss for the fallen angel and her devil family. Now let’s see what further happens in the Issie’s life.

