High Seas Or Alta Mar Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast, And Plot. All Latest Updates

Now, most countries are doing so much good when it has to do with the show or drama. If we want to chat about any such country besides England and America, we do Spain matters that are for sure for the series. We have got some real masterpieces. It is not about Cash Heist, but all kinds of people are a great deal of Spanish series being enjoyed by all sorts of people. One such set is Alta Mar.

Alta Mar, or we could say that High Seas is a Spanish series. It’s a crime and mystery period drama. Ramon Campos and Gema R Neira have created the series. The show now air on Netflix. The production company of this Spanish drama is Bambu Producciones. The series has two published seasons and has done so well, so that is why people are currently anticipating the third season. So let’s talk about the upcoming season of High Seas.

The release date of High Seas Season 3

The High Seas, a Spanish drama released for the very first time on 24 May 2019. It had 8 episodes. The season among Alta Mar was so high it was soon followed by the second season. The second season published on 22 November 2019 and also had 8 episodes.

If it comes to season three, then allow me to tell you that we are going to have three of High Seas. The series was revived for the next season. The information for the upcoming season was awarded by Jon Kortajarena, who is playing the part of Nicolas Vazquez. He declared via Instagram that we’re likely to get the next season. This third season’s launch date has not yet been confirmed.

The cast of High Seas or Alta Mar Season 3

We can expect the same casts, Exactly like the previous two seasons and they’re – Ivana Baquero as Eva Villanueva, Alejandra Onieva as Carolin Villanueva, Jon Kortajarena as Nicolas Vazquez, Eloy Azorin as Fernando Fabregas, Manuela Velles as Luisa Castro Bermudez, Chiqui Fernandez as Francisca de Garcia, and Begona Vargas as Veronica de Gracia.

The plot of High Seas or Alta Mar Season 3

The story is about two sisters called the Villanueva sister, also called Carolina and Eva. The sister travel to Barabara de Braganza (Spain to Brazil route from the 20th century).They traveled when their dad died. Soon these two girls get involved in investigating a death that happened at sea.

The review of this series is excellent by the viewers as well as from the critics. Fans are delighted to have the season.