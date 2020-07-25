High School DxD Season 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

- Advertisement -

High School DxD is another Japanese television series that has been quite popular amongst anime fans from japan and other parts of the globe. The anime television series High School DxD is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi and has been illustrated by Miyama-Zero. This comedy supernatural TV series has been in talks amongst anime fans.

The Japanese light novel of the same name ran for a total of 25 volumes in a span of approximately 10 years, excluding four short stories and 3 spin-off. The first season of High School DxD was directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa and written by Takao Yoshioka. The show ran for a total of 18 episodes in its first season including 8 OVAs. It premiered on January 6, 2012 till March 21, 2012 on the channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, CTC and many more.

Season 2 of High School DxD aired on the channels from July 2013 till September 2013. The popularity of the show kept increasing with time due to its supernatural comedy nature. Till now, a total of 4 seasons of High School DxD have been released on their respective channels. The fourth season, named High School DxD Hero, was directed by Yoshifumi Sueda and was written by Kenji Konuta. It aired for a total of 13 episodes from April 2018 till July 2018.

High School DxD season 5 release date

High School DxD has been in high demand recently. Since the fourth season of the show was released, there has been no information regarding the renewal of the series for season five. Fans have already been eager to learn about the release date of season 5. However, no such statement has been made regarding the same.

The show has received positive reviews till now, from the viewers as well as the critics. Critics praised the series for its visuals, music scores, etc. however, the critics didn’t seem much impressed with the plot of the series. But that didn’t bother much to the audience. The fans loved the series the way it was and are expecting a season 5 really soon as well.

