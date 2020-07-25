Home TV Series High School DxD Season 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot...
TV Series

High School DxD Season 5: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

High School DxD is another Japanese television series that has been quite popular amongst anime fans from japan and other parts of the globe. The anime television series High School DxD is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Ichiei Ishibumi and has been illustrated by Miyama-Zero. This comedy supernatural TV series has been in talks amongst anime fans.

The Japanese light novel of the same name ran for a total of 25 volumes in a span of approximately 10 years, excluding four short stories and 3 spin-off. The first season of High School DxD was directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa and written by Takao Yoshioka. The show ran for a total of 18 episodes in its first season including 8 OVAs. It premiered on January 6, 2012 till March 21, 2012 on the channels AT-X, Tokyo MX, CTC and many more.

Also Read:   Disenchantment Season 3 Release Date And Who Is In Cast And Information

Season 2 of High School DxD aired on the channels from July 2013 till September 2013. The popularity of the show kept increasing with time due to its supernatural comedy nature. Till now, a total of 4 seasons of High School DxD have been released on their respective channels. The fourth season, named High School DxD Hero, was directed by Yoshifumi Sueda and was written by Kenji Konuta. It aired for a total of 13 episodes from April 2018 till July 2018.

Also Read:   Frontier Season 4: Is Officially Cancelled, Disney Canada Leaked The News On Twitter

High School DxD season 5 release date

High School DxD has been in high demand recently. Since the fourth season of the show was released, there has been no information regarding the renewal of the series for season five. Fans have already been eager to learn about the release date of season 5. However, no such statement has been made regarding the same.

Also Read:   High School DXD Season 5: Release Date, Plot, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

The show has received positive reviews till now, from the viewers as well as the critics. Critics praised the series for its visuals, music scores, etc. however, the critics didn’t seem much impressed with the plot of the series. But that didn’t bother much to the audience. The fans loved the series the way it was and are expecting a season 5 really soon as well.

For more information on the latest movies, web television shows and upcoming TV shows, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more.

Till then, stay safe and stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   High School DxD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And More Updates
Aryan Singh

Must Read

The Society Season 2: Release Date Announced Yet?

Netflix Anoj Kumar -
One of the prime notched American teen thriller drama, The Society, is quickly developing with its second season on Netflix. It has been designed by Christopher...
Read more

Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 4: What is its Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Mugdha Singh -
Marvelous Mrs Maisel was renewed for a fourth season as soon as the third season landed up on the television. The first-ever national comedy...
Read more

The Circle Season 2 : Release Date,Cast,Plot And Click To know More.

Netflix Vinay yadav -
The American series The Circle is a contest tv collection that is reality-based. Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group have generated the series. It...
Read more

The Boys Season3: Renewal Status, Release Date And More Latest Information.

Amazon Prime Anoj Kumar -
Popular vigilante drama series The Boys has been renewed for a 3rd season by Amazon Studios. The choice comes forward of the release of the second season of...
Read more

Crash Landing On You Season 2: All you need to know, Release Date, Cast, Plot.

Netflix Akanksha -
“Crash Landing On You” is a South Korean series that is directed by Lee Jeong-Hyo. The first season aired from December 14, 2019, to February...
Read more

Diablo 4 : Release Date, Updates, Trailer And Click To know More.

Gaming Vinay yadav -
Following the massive success of Diablo 3 Blizzard amusement is set to Release Diablo 4 and lovers are thrilled about the news, Blizzard has...
Read more

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN LOST IN SPACE SEASON 3? RENEWED ON NETFLIX AND CASTING UPDATE

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Good news! Netflix renewed Lost In Space Season 3. But unfortunately, it's the series' run. However, this series' writers confirmed before its silence broke...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot! return of Shelby

TV Series Akanksha -
An Outstanding ongoing series "The Peaky Blinders," season five finale left us all with one of the biggest cliff-hangers possible.
Also Read:   High School DxD Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here
Who betrayed Cillian Murphy's gang...
Read more

Is Another Season Of No Game No Life Possible? Current Scenario Of Release Date.

Gaming Vinay yadav -
The anime show is getting to be one of the series. Manga and books are turning. In 2014, Yū Kamiya light book, No Sport...
Read more

DC Titans Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Will Raven Be Able To Bring Back Wonder Girl?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
The activity crime thriller drama DC Titans are shortly likely to return with its season. DC has confirmed that Titans season three is on...
Read more
© World Top Trend